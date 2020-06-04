AUSTIN, Texas — This workout is called the "Golden Date."

It was supposed to be the date KVUE sports reporter Jake Garcia crossed the Golden Gate Bridge, en route to finishing his seventh half marathon.

But the San Francisco Rock n Roll Half Marathon was among the many sporting events that was canceled due to COVID-19.

Still, Jake had put in 13 weeks of training, all designed to finish those 13.1 miles.

It was a Sunday Runday for the rest of the Shelter in Shape community, as well.

The Statesman Cap 10K was also supposed to be held Sunday, but it was canceled for the second straight year.

However, that didn't stop groups around the city from holding their own socially distant races.

Evie Tzimourakas organized one and called it the "Quaren-10K."

KVUE Sports

Jake finished his 13.1 miles in just under one hour and 50 minutes.

What did you do for your workout on Sunday? Your submission could be included in the next episode.

Shelter in Shape with Jake is a nightly segment where KVUE sports reporter Jake Garcia will take you through his at-home or socially distant workout of the day and shares his favorite viewer submissions.

The rules are simple.

Any athletic activity is accepted.

Submissions are open to the Austin area and beyond.

Email your workout videos to jgarcia@kvue.com or send them to @Jake_M_Garcia on Twitter or @jakegarciakvue on Instagram.

PREVIOUS EPISODE: Shelter in Shape: Burpee Burnout at-home workout | KVUE

RELATED: Shelter in Shape: Burpee Burnout

Shelter in Shape: Beat the Clock

Austin marathoner making on-foot deliveries to at-risk neighbors