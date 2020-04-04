AUSTIN, Texas —

Beat the Clock is a workout that focuses on five exercises – air squats, mountain climbers, alternating lunges, push-ups and burpees.

In order to beat the clock, you must run through each of the three rounds in under four minutes.

If you finish in under four minutes, you get to rest for the remaining time. Start round two when the clock hits four minutes and round three when the clock hits eight minutes.

Jake finished his rounds in 3:09, 3:24 and 3:50.

See how fast you can do it and your submission could be included in the next episode.

Shelter in Shape with Jake is a nightly segment where KVUE sports reporter Jake Garcia will take you through his at-home or socially-distant workout of the day and shares his favorite viewer submissions.

The rules are simple.

Any athletic activity is accepted.

Submissions are open to the Austin area and beyond.

Email your workout videos to jgarcia@kvue.com or send them to @Jake_M_Garcia on Twitter or @jakegarciakvue on Instagram.

