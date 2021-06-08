x
Olympics

Current, former Longhorns take home 9 total Olympic medals, including 5 gold

A total of 28 current and former University of Texas student-athletes participated in the Tokyo Olympics.

AUSTIN, Texas — Team USA won the most total medals, including the most gold medals, at the Tokyo Olympics – and some of those went to current and former Texas Longhorns

According to the school, current and former University of Texas student-athletes accounted for a total of nine medals during these games, including five gold, three silver and one bronze. Seven out of the nine medals were won for Team USA.

The five gold medals went to:

The three silver medals went to:

And Stacey Ann Williams earned a bronze medal for Team Jamaica on the 4x400-meter relay. She ran the final leg of the preliminary heat, and the team then placed third in the final.

UT said a total of 28 current and former Longhorns and two coaches with ties to UT Athletics participated in the Tokyo Olympics. The 28 athletes marked the largest delegation that UT has sent to an Olympics, topping the previous best of 26 athletes at both the 1988 and 2000 Games, in Seoul and Sydney, respectively.

Longhorns have a history of winning at the Olympics. UT student-athletes have produced a total of 153 medals, including 88 gold, 41 silver and 24 bronze. Texas has now had a gold medalist in each of the last 10 Summer Olympics, dating back to 1984, and UT has had a current or former athlete compete in every Summer Olympics since the 1936 Olympics (20 straight Summer Games). 

Gabby Thomas, an epidemiology grad student at UT, also medaled at the Tokyo Olympics. Thomas, who is a student at UT but not a student-athlete, took bronze in the 200-meter race.

