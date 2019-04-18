BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The University of Texas women's golf team clinched its third consecutive Big 12 Championship win this week in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

This year's win was marked by a record 37 strokes after totaling a 13-over-par three-round total of 877 (287-297-293). Agathe Laisne, a sophomore, won the Big 12 individual championship and the Longhorns become the first team in Big 12 Championship history to finish with the top-four golfers in the individual standings.

The UT Tower will be lit up in burnt orange Thursday night to celebrate the win. As tradition tells, the tower will be bathed in burnt orange lighting from to top bottom any time a UT athletics team wins a conference championship.

Congratulations, ladies!

RELATED:

UT baseball coach switched positions from dugout to 3rd base on Tuesday night

UT baseball picked up a midweek win over Lamar

Longhorns accomplished two goals in spring game