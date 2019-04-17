AUSTIN, Texas — Change is inevitable, in life and in baseball.

The Texas Longhorns have hit a lull here of late, not playing to their anticipated level of ability.

Nine games over .500 currently at 24-15 and 6-8 in Big 12 play -- that's somewhat similar to where the Longhorns were one year ago, 9-9 in Big 12 play, then something flipped. The bullpen matured and reliable arms consistently produced in the middle innings and closed games. Kody Clemens' home-run streak sparked production in the lineup and UT won the Big 12's regular season title en route to a magical run to the College World Series in Omaha.

The timing is now for some changes if UT is to create some type of magical run.

Maybe that initial change occurred Tuesday night against Lamar.

UT's third year head coach, David Pierce, left the dugout and coached third base, and UT hitting coach Sean Allen stayed in the dugout.

The result was a 7-2 win.

"We kind of enjoyed it," said Texas outfielder/infielder Masen Hibbeler.

"It was different, but he even commented to me when I got on third base, he said, 'I kind of like it out here.' It keeps me engaged."

Change is good, right?

Pierce to third base wasn't the only alteration, but then again midweek games allow for experimental changes.

Freshman catcher Turner Gauntt made an appearance against Lamar.

Freshman Bryce Reagan made his first start at second base, and pitcher Coy Cobb was called on to pitch a frame in relief.

"I tell them that we will win," said Texas head coach David Pierce. "And if you don't like it the way we are going to approach it then you need to get out of this clubhouse."

It was an ultimatum in tone and part of the plan to reverse the direction of this season.

The question with that may be, will these tweaks in the lineup and bullpen truly result in consistency? It worked for Pierce last season, so why not this season?

"That's why you see changes, to stay status quo and continue to struggle the same ways; it's not in my DNA."

The Longhorns are on their way to Stillwater, Oklahoma for a three-game Big 12 series beginning on Thursday.