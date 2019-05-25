LOS ANGELES — Austin's first professional sports team is getting some A-list support!

According to Twitter user Rachel Bonnetta, Matthew McConaughey was spotted at a Los Angeles FC soccer match wearing an Austin FC T-shirt. Sitting next to the former UT student – and occasional professor – was fellow actor and USC rival Will Ferrell.

It looks like the Texas Longhorns "Minister of Culture" has a new sports team to support.

Austin's first professional sports team, the Austin FC, will officially join the MLS league in 2021.

