A 'Rivalry' once more: The Texas-OU game will have a new but familiar name this October

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas-Oklahoma game will have a new name this October, according to a report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

This isn't the game's first rebrand. Throughout its history, the matchup between the Longhorns and the Sooners has gone by several names. Initially referred to as the Red River Shootout, it became the SBC Red River Rivalry in 2005, then the AT&T Red River Rivalry in 2006. In 2014, the name was changed again to the AT&T Red River Showdown.

Now it has been rechristened the Allstate Red River Rivalry. The new name takes effect this year for the teams' 119th meeting, which is scheduled for Oct. 7 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. The upcoming matchup will also be the teams' last as part of the Big 12 – both Texas and Oklahoma will join the SEC next year.

The most recent matchup between the teams saw the Longhorns shut out the Sooners, 49-0. According to the Statesman, it was UT's most lopsided victory in the series, bypassing 33-point triumphs in 1941 and 2005. It was also the first time Texas had shut out Oklahoma since 1965.

The Longhorns hold the all-time lead for the series with 63-50-5.

Earlier this month, Texas ranked at the top of the Big 12 preseason media poll. Oklahoma was third, behind Kansas State.

This year’s Allstate Red River Rivalry will be broadcast on KVUE! The kickoff time has yet to be announced.

