Longhorns top Big 12 preseason poll

The loaded Longhorns squad received 41 of 67 first place votes.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — In a state as rich in football talent as Texas, the expectations for the state's largest program will always be lofty, and 2023 is no different for the Texas Longhorns.

The Longhorns received 41 of 67 first-place votes in the conference's preseason poll released on Thursday, solidifying their status as favorites going into the 2023 campaign.

The high expectations are a consistent standard at Texas, but the vote shows that many media members are now in agreeance with fans on the Longhorns' status, as a team littered with talent appears to have finally returned to national prominence going into head coach Steve Sarkisian's third year at the helm.

Voting in the preseason poll broke down as follows:

Texas - 886, 41 first-place votes

Kansas State - 858, 14 first-place votes

Oklahoma - 758, four first-place votes

Texas Tech - 729, four first-place votes

TCU - 727, three first-place votes

Baylor - 572

Oklahoma State - 470, one first-place vote

UCF - 463

Kansas - 461

Iowa State - 334

BYU - 318

Houston - 215

Cincinnati - 202

West Virginia - 129