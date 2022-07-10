LIVE UPDATES: Texas, OU kick off in Red River Showdown

The game will air at 11 a.m. on KVUE. Follow gameday updates here.

DALLAS — On Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 11 a.m., Texas and Oklahoma will square off for the 118th time in the AT&T Red River Showdown. The game will air on ABC.

WFAA Digital Producer Paul Livengood will provide updates throughout the day – before, during and after the highly-anticipated rivalry game. Follow along here.

Here are the latest updates:

Score: Texas 0, OU 0

1st quarter

The game is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. Stay tuned for updates.

Pregame

It's game day, Longhorns and Sooners fans!

WFAA will be out at the Cotton Bowl Saturday morning to get you the sights and sounds around the game, provide score and highlight updates and post-game reaction.

The past nine matchups have all ended in one-possession games, so we should be in for a treat should history repeat itself!

Let us know who you think is going to win the game in our Twitter poll:

Former Southlake Carroll star and Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will start for the Longhorns after missing three games due to a collarbone injury.

Southlake Carroll’s Quinn Ewers will get the start for Texas after missing the last 3 games due to a shoulder injury.#RedRiverShowdown #TXOU #HookEm pic.twitter.com/wChHUyPI2e — Chris Sadeghi (@chrissadeghi) October 8, 2022

For more Red River Showdown content, including a deep dive of the history of the rivalry and features on super fans from each side, visit the Twitter thread.

Storylines to watch

First unranked matchup in over 20 years

Both teams enter this year's matchup unranked, the first time this has happened since 1998. Each squad boasts a 3-2 record.

Texas' losses have come by the skin of their teeth: a one-point home loss to No. 1 Alabama and an overtime loss to Texas Tech in Lubbock.

Oklahoma is on a two-game losing streak to TCU (55-24) and Kansas State (41-34).

Texas holds the all-time advantage in unranked matchups against the Sooners, 10-1-1. For a look at the 100-plus-year-old history of the Red River Showdown, click here.

Will Quinn Ewers be healthy enough to play?

Former Southlake star and Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is expected to start for the first time since injuring his collarbone in the Alabama game.

Sarkisian told WFAA sister station KVUE that Ewers has thrown the ball in practice for weeks.

"[The quarterback room is] healthier than we've ever been since the start of the season, so that's positive. We'll see how the week goes," said Sarkisian.

Will Dillon Gabriel be healthy enough to play?

Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel was knocked out of the TCU game and put into concussion protocol. ESPN's Pete Thamel has reported this week that Gabriel has not practiced, and OU has given three of their backup quarterbacks snaps in practice: Pitt transfer Davis Beville, East Texas native General Booty and Flower Mound alum Nick Evers.

Thamel reported that Beville would be the quarterback expected to start, but Sooner fans will have to wait and see on gameday if Gabriel is available.

Where to watch

Where Cotton Bowl, Dallas

When: Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m.

TV: WFAA Ch. 8 ABC (Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George)

Stream: fuboTV

Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network/104.9 The Horn (Austin Flagship); SiriusXM channel 135 or 199 and SXM App channel 953.