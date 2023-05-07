5 Longhorns named to Preseason All-Big 12 football team

Linebacker Jaylan Ford earned Preseason Defensive Player of the Year recognition after his remarkable 2022 season.

AUSTIN, Texas — The college football season is imminent, and as usual, the Texas Longhorns will be one of the country's most intriguing and closely watched squads going into the 2023 season.

Five Longhorns were named to the 2023 Preseason All-Big 12 team, the most by any Big 12 program in what will be their swan song season in the conference.

Wide receiver Xavier Worthy, tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., defensive tackle Byron Murphy II, and linebacker Jaylan Ford were all given preseason accolades.

Ford was also given the honor of Preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, following a remarkable 2022 campaign that saw the Frisco native rack up 119 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and two sacks.

Four of the five Longhorns recognized will look to build off seasons which saw them earn All-Big 12 honors. Ford and Sanders both earned All-Big 12 First Team honors in 2022, while Banks earned Second Team accolades and Worthy was a First Team wide receiver in 2021.