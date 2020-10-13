Oklahoma, TCU losses open eyes to Texas' mediocre record over the past decade

It may seem like OU and TCU have UT's number, but records show they may not be the only teams.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is about Tom Herman addressing "The Eyes of Texas" after UT's recent loss to OU.

The loss marked their third straight loss to OU and fourth in the past five seasons. Just one week earlier, Texas was upset at home by TCU, marking their second straight loss to the Horned Frogs and fourth in the past five seasons, as well.

It may seem like these two teams have UT's number, but when you look a little deeper, they aren't the only ones who have at least a split record with the Longhorns.

Here is a look at some statistics from the past 10 seasons:

UT is 3-7 vs. OU in the past 10 games.

UT is 3-7 vs. TCU in the past 10 games.

UT is 3-7 vs. Oklahoma State since 2010

UT is 4-4 vs. West Virginia since 2010

UT is 5-5 vs. Baylor since 2010

UT is 5-5 vs. Kansas State since 2010

UT is 17-34 vs. ranked teams since 2010

UT is 26-25 in one-possession games since 2010

UT is 5-12 vs. Power 5 non-conference opponents since 2010, excluding bowl games (they're 2-11 since 2013 in that statistic)

The Associated Press also reported that Texas has not had a season in which it was ranked from beginning to end since 2009.

Texas has, however, shown a good record in its bowl game appearances. UT is 5-2 in its last seven bowl games, dating back to 2011, where they have been underdogs in most. UT is also 3-0 in bowl games under Tom Herman.