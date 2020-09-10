PREVIEW: No. 22 Texas Longhorns battle Oklahoma Sooners in 116th Red River Showdown

Check out live score updates and the latest highlights from the 2020 Red River Showdown in this article.

DALLAS, Texas — You can listen to the UT-OU game here.

Pregame:

The No. 22 Texas Longhorns take on the Oklahoma Sooners Saturday in the 116th Red River Showdown.

By week three of the college football season, both the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma were ranked in the top 10. Everything pointed to a premiere top 10 showdown between the Longhorns and Sooners.

Since then, OU has lost back-to-back games for the first time since 1999, and Texas' loss to Texas Christian University marked Tom Herman's sixth loss as an AP-ranked team to a non-ranked team, the most in college football since Herman has been UT's coach.

Everything you need to know:

Entering game week for the Red River Showdown, Texas has fallen to No. 22 and Oklahoma has fallen completely out of the top 25 altogether.

Saturday's Red River Showdown will be only the second time in the past 20 years where both teams enter the rivalry game ranked outside of the top 20. The other time this happened was in 2016, when Oklahoma was ranked No. 20 and Texas was unranked. Oklahoma won that game, 45-40.

The last time UT and OU faced each other both as unranked teams was in 1997 and 1998. The Longhorns took both of those matchups, 27-24 and 34-3, respectively.

Texas leads the overall series against Oklahoma 62-48-5. However, Oklahoma has claimed four of the last six Red River Showdowns.

