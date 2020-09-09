Texas Longhorns football 2020 pick 'em predictions: Submit your picks here.

Think you can beat the KVUE Sports team in a Texas Longhorns football pick 'em? Vote on our Twitter poll in this story. We'll keep updated standings this season.

AUSTIN, Texas — In fun spirits, the KVUE Sports team wanted to compete against one another in a Texas Longhorns pick 'em this season, and we want to include you, our KVUE viewers.

Every week, KVUE will tweet out a Twitter poll asking for your prediction of the upcoming Texas Longhorns football game with a range of victory margins for each team. The answer with the highest poll numbers will be the designated "KVUE Viewers" pick. Standings will be calculated and updated throughout the season.

Here's how the standings will work: there will be a win-loss column and a "margin of error" tie-breaker point bonus. Essentially, the difference between the actual margin of victory will be compared to the projected margin of victory. (Example: Actual score: 35-14 Texas wins, 21 point margin. Person 1: 42-7 Texas wins. Person 2: 28-21 Texas loses. Person 3: 31-17, Texas wins. Since Person 3 was the closest to the actual score, he/she will get one tie-breaker point.)

Standings:

KVUE Viewers Twitter poll: 0-0

Emily Giangreco, Sports Reporter/Anchor (@EmilyGiangreco): 0-0

Jake Garcia, Sports Reporter/Anchor (@Jake_M_Garcia): 0-0

Jeff Jones, Sports Director (@JeffJonesSports): 0-0

Paul Livengood: Sr. Digital Sports Producer (@IamLivengood): 0-0

SCORE PREDICTIONS:

Week 1: Texas-UTEP

Jeff Jones: This week, a few Longhorns told us they’re so hungry for a successful season that even a buffet wouldn’t satisfy that hunger — so we’ll see exactly what they’re talking about on Saturday. Texas should have significant talent edges at every position against UTEP. UT will go up early and put things away in the third quarter. I expect a big game from wide receiver Tarik Black in his Longhorns debut. And I also expect Joseph Ossai to look very comfortable at his new position. Texas wins, 41-13.

Emily Giangreco: Apparently, Texas is "hungry," so I see them crushing UTEP. I’m going to give the Miners a little credit though and say they score at least one touchdown and will be held to a field goal at some point. Everyone has a lot riding on this season but Texas has even more: new coaches still trying to prove "they’re back,” and Sam Ehlinger trying to win a national championship before graduating puts a ton of pressure on the Longhorns. They know there’s doubt, especially after last season, so I say they hit the ground running. Texas wins, 42-10.

Jake Garcia: Before a week one win over Stephen F. Austin, UTEP had won two games in the previous three seasons. Let that sink in. In a year defined by chaotic and unpredictable events, the result of this game won’t be one of them. Texas wins in a landslide. Texas wins, 49-13.

Paul Livengood: Tom Herman pointed out in the Monday press conference that UTEP has played their first game and UT has not, highlighting that the Miners have the opportunity to fix those "first game" mistakes. That may be the only advantage UTEP has in this matchup. The Miners have never beat the Longhorns in the five games played against each other and it's not about to start now – although a Miners upset would be so 2020. No. 14 Texas is favored by 43 points, and I'm not sure if the Longhorns will cover that spread, but they'll definitely walk away with the win. Texas wins, 38-14.

KVUE Viewer Poll: