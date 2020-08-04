PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is about UIL suspending athletic events due to coronavirus.

Pflugerville High School tennis coach Jeff Hartman was named the 2019-2020 Capital Area Tennis Association High School Coach of the Year, district officials announced April 8.

The Panthers qualified for the state playoffs during the fall team season after a strong showing in district play, the district said. Hartman's team lost in the first round to eventual state semifinalist Georgetown.

Pflugerville ISD officials said this is not the first award Hartman has received for his work with the Panthers on the court.

In October 2019, Hartman was named the Texas No-Cut Coach of the Year by the state’s chapter of the United States Tennis Association and is eligible for the national no-cut coach of the year award, scheduled to be announced in May.

