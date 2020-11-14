Vote on your top Texas high school football play – KVUE Big Save of the Week

Vote on the KVUE Big Save of the Week here!

AUSTIN, Texas — Every week in Texas high school football, we see a handful of plays that make you say "wow."

KVUE gathers all these plays from week to week and wants you, the fans, to vote on your favorite!

First, we have Vandegrift team manager Tommy Hartman scoring a 49-yard touchdown run on Senior Night against Hutto.

Next, Cedar Creek may have seen its playoff hopes go away, but at least they emptied out the playbook. Brock McLoughlin and Cedar Creek fooled Glenn on this throwback pass play.

Finally, Leander dialed up a fake field goal that faked out our KVUE photographer.

Which play deserves to win our Big Save of the Week award? — Jeff Jones (@JeffJonesSports) November 14, 2020

