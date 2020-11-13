Texas high school football Game of the Week: Hutto vs. Vandegrift

The Hutto Hippos and Vandegrift Vipers matchup is KVUE's Game of the Week!

Vandegrift (5-1) hosts Hutto (3-3) in KVUE's Game of the Week. The Vipers started the season with a loss to Cedar Park, but have rattled off five wins in a row, scoring more than 35 points in every win this season. Hutto comes to Monroe Stadium with losses in two of its past three games.

We don't know how many points will be scored, but we do know there will be a touchdown on the first play of the game. In a tremendous display of class and sportsmanship, the Hutto and Vandegrift coaches and players have agreed to make the first play of the game very special for Tommy Hartman. Hartman is the senior team manager for Vandegrift and has autism spectrum disorder.

Vandegrift head coach Drew Sanders reached out to Hutto head coach Brad LaPlante to see if he would allow Hartman to score a touchdown in the game, and Coach LaPlante agreed to help Hartman capture this special memory.

"Tommy played football when he was younger, and he loves football – that's why he's our manager, and I knew he'd like the opportunity to carry the ball in a game, so when I asked him he was fired up," Sanders told KVUE.

Both coaches told KVUE Friday night's game is not just about football and it's not just about Hartman – but rather about building the character of every young man in the stadium.

NFL players Quandre Diggs, Darius Slay and Jamal Agnew also made Hartman a special video leading up to the game.

Check out this big time game day Morivational video made for our new RB Tommy by current/past fav 🦁 @Lions

Thanks to @qdiggs6 @bigplay24slay @jamalagnew for their kind hearts taking time to make this! Tommy Is motivated and ready to run @HuttoHS_Fball https://t.co/FhtfJDAvek — Vandegrift Football (@VHSFootball) November 13, 2020

