Texas high school football playoffs: A look at UIL playoff brackets from 1A-4A

Here is a look at the Central Texas teams in the UIL football playoffs.

AUSTIN, Texas — Note: This article will update weekly. Check back on this story as the playoffs progress and get the latest high school football updates on kvue.com/hss or directly to your phone by downloading the KVUE App at kvue.com/app.

The Texas high school playoffs for football in divisions 1A through 4A start Nov. 12. These teams started their seasons on Aug. 27, nearly one month before 5A and 6A squads due to COVID-19 protocols.

The UIL State championships for football are scheduled to take place Dec. 16 through Dec. 19.

Here is a look at the Central Texas teams in the playoffs:

**Bolded team names represent the districts in the KVUE viewing area**

4A

D1

Bi-District:

LBJ Austin (runner up District 13) vs. Pleasanton (third District 14)

vs. Pleasanton (third District 14) Canyon Lake (third District 13) vs. La Vernia (runner up District 14)

vs. La Vernia (runner up District 14) Burnet (fourth District 13) vs. Boerne (winner District 14)

vs. Boerne (winner District 14) Lampasas (winner District 13) vs. Uvalde (fourth District 14)

Area: TBD

Regional: TBD

State semifinals: TBD

State championship: TBD

For a look at the UIL 4A D1 bracket, click here.

D2

Bi-District:

Manor New Tech (third District 14) vs. Giddings (runner up District 13)

vs. Wimberley (runner up District 14) vs. Smithville (third District 13)

vs. Navarro (winner District 14) vs. Cuero (fourth District 13)

vs. Navasota (winner District 13) vs. Austin Achieve (fourth District 14)

vs. Waco Connally (runner up District 9) vs. Center (third District 10)

vs. Center (third District 10) China Spring (third District 9) vs. Jasper (runner up District 10)

vs. Jasper (runner up District 10) Gatesville (fourth District 9) vs Carthage (winner District 10)

vs Carthage (winner District 10) Salado (winner District 9) vs. Rusk (fourth District 10)

Area: TBD

Regional: TBD

State semifinals: TBD

State championship: TBD

For a look at the UIL 4A D2 bracket, click here.

3A

D1

Bi-District:

Lago Vista (runner up District 13) vs. Randolph (third District 14)

vs. Randolph (third District 14) Blanco (third District 13) vs. Poteet (runner up District 14)

vs. Poteet (runner up District 14) Comfort (fourth District 13) vs. Jourdanton (winner District 14)

vs. Jourdanton (winner District 14) Llano (winner District 13) vs. Marion (fourth District 14)

vs. Marion (fourth District 14) Little River Academy (fourth District 11) vs. Hallettsville (winner District 12)

vs. Hallettsville (winner District 12) Lorena (winner District 11) vs. Boling (fourth District 12)

vs. Boling (fourth District 12) McGregor (runner up District 11) vs. Yoakum (third District 12)

vs. Yoakum (third District 12) Rockdale (third District 11) vs. Columbus (runner up District 12)

Area: TBD

Regional: TBD

State semifinals: TBD

State championship: TBD

For a look at the UIL 3A D1 bracket, click here.

D2

Bi-District:

Buffalo (runner up District 13) vs. Rice Consolidated (third District 14)

vs. Rice Consolidated (third District 14) Rogers (third District 13) vs. Tidehaven (runner up District 14)

vs. Tidehaven (runner up District 14) Lexington (fourth District 13) vs. East Bernard (winner District 14)

vs. East Bernard (winner District 14) Franklin (winner District 13) vs. Van Vleck (fourth District 14)

Area: TBD

Regional: TBD

State semifinals: TBD

State championship: TBD

For a look at the UIL 3A D2 bracket, click here.

2A

D1

Bi-District:

Johnson City (third District 14) vs. Ganado (runner up District 13)

vs. Ganado (runner up District 13) Ozona (runner up District 14) vs. Flatonia (third District 13)

vs. Flatonia (third District 13) Mason (winner District 14) vs. Weimar (fourth District 13)

vs. Weimar (fourth District 13) Harper (fourth District 14) vs. Shiner (winner District 13)

vs. Shiner (winner District 13) Hearne (winner District 12) vs. Grapeland (fourth District 11)

vs. Grapeland (fourth District 11) Thrall (fourth District 12) vs. Normangee (winner District 11)

vs. Normangee (winner District 11) Thorndale (third District 12) vs. Leon (runner up District 11)

vs. Leon (runner up District 11) Holland (runner up District 12) vs. Centerville (third District 11)

Area: TBD

Regional: TBD

State semifinals: TBD

State championship: TBD

For a look at the UIL 2A D1 bracket, click here.

D2

For a look at the UIL 2A D2 bracket, click here.

D1

For a look at the UIL 1A D1 bracket, click here. For a look at the UIL 1A D2 bracket, click here.