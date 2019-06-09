AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD leaders have decided to close 12 elementary and middle schools as part of its multi-year plan.
The schools to be closed and consolidated with others include:
- Brooke Elementary
- Dawson Elementary
- Joslin Elementary
- Sims Elementary
- Maplewood Elementary
- Metz Elementary
- Palm Elementary
- Pease Elementary
- Pecan Springs Elementary
- Ridgetop Elementary
- Webb Middle School
- Sadler Means Young Women’s Leadership Academy
RELATED:
Austin ISD leaders delay school closure decision
Austin ISD discovers sex offender near bus stop after parents complain
Austin ISD introduces international food menu for school lunch
KVUE reported on Sunday that district leaders decided to delay their decision after they stated Thursday that they had received an "incredible amount" of feedback from the community throughout their School Changes Process.
Because of that, district leaders said they needed more time to prepare scenarios for the AISD board of trustees.
For more information about the district's School Changes Process and those scenarios, click here.
RELATED: Austin ISD makes major changes to dress code
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
Texas governor issues 8 executive orders in response to El Paso, Odessa shootings
7 juveniles arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit in Taylor
Train crash closes multiple intersections near Downtown San Marcos
Parents suing Round Rock ISD claiming child was repeatedly misplaced