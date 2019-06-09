AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD leaders have decided to close 12 elementary and middle schools as part of its multi-year plan.

The schools to be closed and consolidated with others include:

Brooke Elementary

Dawson Elementary

Joslin Elementary

Sims Elementary

Maplewood Elementary

Metz Elementary

Palm Elementary

Pease Elementary

Pecan Springs Elementary

Ridgetop Elementary

Webb Middle School

Sadler Means Young Women’s Leadership Academy

KVUE reported on Sunday that district leaders decided to delay their decision after they stated Thursday that they had received an "incredible amount" of feedback from the community throughout their School Changes Process.

Because of that, district leaders said they needed more time to prepare scenarios for the AISD board of trustees.

For more information about the district's School Changes Process and those scenarios, click here.

