Department of Education gives $1.5M to Uvalde CISD

The funds come in the form of a School Emergency Response to Violence grant.

UVALDE, Texas — The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District received a $1.5 million School Emergency Response to Violence (SERV) grant from the U.S. Department of Education on Monday.

Robb Elementary was the site of the deadliest school shooting in Texas on May 24, with 21 people killed. Grants from Project SERV are intended to assist with recovery from such shootings by helping rebuild a sense of safety and address victims' individual needs, according to the Department of Education.

This could be done through, according to a release from the department, "mental health services for staff and students, and overtime pay for teachers, counselors and security staff."

Grant funds are available for a 12-month period, though the department said it will provide further assistance if UCISD requests it.

"No community should have to experience a tragedy like this alone," said Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. "While in Texas, I saw the Uvalde community come together in deep and meaningful ways to support one another and all the families who lost loved ones, and it is our turn to support them. In the hours and days since that tragic day, we have committed to providing the Uvalde community with every available resource they may require from the department. Today’s release of these emergency funds is an initial step that will be followed by technical assistance and on-the-ground supports in the months and years to come."

Cardona, who instigated the Project SERV grant for the district, visited Uvalde on May 31 and June 1. He later wrote a letter to the UCISD superintendent describing the "key assurances" that come with the funds.