One dead, three others injured following northwest Austin shooting

The Austin Police Department is responding to the incident on Oro Valley Trail. Here's what we know.

AUSTIN, Texas — A person is dead and three others were injured following a shooting in northwest Austin on Sunday night.

The Austin Police Department (APD) is responding to the incident on Oro Valley Trail after receiving a report after 7 p.m. about a car crashing into a fence along the road.

APD reported that the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Officials said the driver of the car was shot.

Another person was also shot and hospitalized and is expected to be OK. That person was not in the car with the driver and two others, APD said.

Officials said the shooting was between two groups of people and started at Modena Trail and that one of the groups left the scene in a car. It is unknown how many people were in the second car.

Authorities are still on the scene and APD said that Williamson County sheriff's deputies would take the lead on the investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

