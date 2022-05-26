Timeline: Shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde

Information regarding the timeline of events in the school shooting is still coming together days after the tragedy. Here's a look at what we know so far.

UVALDE, Texas — There is now an investigation into how police responded to Tuesday's mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.

Investigators said one of the big questions is whether officers on site could have made attempts to enter the school to end the attack faster.

On Thursday, a Texas Department of Public Safety briefing revealed details about the timeline of the shooting.

"This incident happened on Tuesday, May 24. So it was a lot of information, a lot of moving parts," Texas DPS Regional Director Victor Escalon said.

May 24 is a day the people of Uvalde will never forget. It's the day an 18-year-old shooter took the lives of 19 children and 2 two teachers at Robb Elementary.

Here is a timeline of events in the deadly shooting:

11 a.m.

According to officials, on Tuesday at 11 a.m., the killer sent messages on social media about his plans before shooting his grandmother.

11:28 a.m.

The 18-year-old shooter drove about two miles to Robb Elementary in his grandmother's truck. He crashed the vehicle outside the school and then jumped out of the vehicle with a bag full of ammunition and a rifle.

"He walks around, he sees two witnesses at the funeral home across the street from where he went. He engages them, fires towards them," Escalon said.

11:30 a.m.

Police receive the first 911 call about the crash and shots fired.

11:32 a.m.

The gunman hops a fence at the school and starts shooting at the building.

11:40 a.m.

The killer walked into the school through an unlocked door.

DPS acknowledged that information conflicted with what they'd said earlier in the week.

"It was reported that a school district police officer confronted the suspect that was making entry. Not accurate. He walked in unobstructed initially," Escalon said.

11:44 a.m.

"Local police department, Uvalde police department, the independent school district police department are inside making entry. They hear gunfire. They take rounds. They move back, get cover," Escalon said of the moments when officers first entered the school.

12:17 p.m.

Uvalde CISD announced the shooting on Twitter.

There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary. Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus. As soon as more information is gathered it will be shared.



The rest of the district is under a Secure Status. — Uvalde CISD (@Uvalde_CISD) May 24, 2022

12:45 p.m.

"Approximately an hour later, U.S. border patrol tactical teams arrive. They make entry, shoot and kill the suspect," Escalon said.

A big question many people have is what was going on during the hour that the shooter was inside the school.