At least three killed in motorcycle incidents over ROT Rally weekend

Austin-Travis County said it responded to 12 motorcycle incidents.

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — It was a busy weekend for Austin-Travis County EMS amid the Republic of Texas Motorcycle Rally.

The four-day event was held in Bastrop County for the first time this year, but that didn't stop countless motorcycle enthusiasts from rolling into Austin and Travis County.

ATCEMS said it responded to a total of 12 incidents involving motorcycles, which included 14 patients total. Three people were pronounced dead on scene, eight people were transported and three people refused.

ROT Rally weekend sees #ATCEMSMedics respond to 12 motorcycle incidents involving 14 patients. Three deceased on scene, 8 transports (1 critical), & 3 refusals.



ATCEMS provided the following tips for sharing the road with motorcyclists and on riding responsibly:

If you are turning at an intersection and your view of oncoming traffic is partially obstructed, wait until you can see around the obstruction.

Allow a motorcyclist a full lane width.

Motorcyclists can be easily hidden in a vehicle's blind spot. Always look for motorcycles in your mirrors and blind spots before switching to another lane of traffic.

Allow more follow distance – three or four seconds – when following a motorcycle

Obey traffic lights, signs, speed limits and lane markings.

Ride with the flow of traffic and leave plenty of room between your bike and other vehicles.

Always check behind you and signal before you change lanes.

Increase your visibility by applying reflective materials to your motorcycle and by keeping your motorcycle's headlights on at all times.