Officials responding to SWAT call at Round Rock residence

Police were responding to a disturbance when the subject barricaded themselves inside a residence.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is responding to a SWAT situation Monday morning.

Officials said the incident occurred around 10:45 a.m. on the 2300 block of Rising Sun Cove.

According to police, the situation started after officials responded to a disturbance. The subject then barricaded himself inside his residence. Police said they were told that he was reportedly yelling and defacing vehicles in the neighborhood.

Police said there is no indication of a threat to the public and SWAT negotiators have been called to the scene.

A few homes nearby were evacuated as a precaution but there are no current shelter-in-place orders. Police said they are concerned for his safety as he threatened to set his house on fire.

No further information was immediately available. Check back for updates.