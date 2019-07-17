AUSTIN, Texas — New San Marcos Police Department officers could see a big bump in their paychecks if they have enough previous experience to qualify.

The starting salary for recruits with four or more years of experience will now be nearly $65,000 per year, according to the department.

That number is in addition to the $3,000 bonus given to the department's incoming officers.

Leaders said they are hoping it encourages officers with more experience to join the team.

