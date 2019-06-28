GEORGETOWN, Texas — The above video is from June 26.

The Georgetown Independent School District has approved the largest pay raise for teachers in over a decade.

The Georgetown ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved the 2019-2020 budget Thursday night, which includes the pay increases.

House Bill 3 brings new revenue to Georgetown ISD in the amount of $5.9 million, and the district announced that $4.4 million of that amount will be used to give teachers and staff salary increases and increased benefits.

Teachers, librarians, counselors and nurses with six years of experience will get a $3,000 raise, equivalent to 5.3% of the midpoint salary. Teachers, librarians, counselors and nurses with less than five years of experience will receive a salary increase of 4% of the midpoint salary.

Also from the $4.4 million, $500,000 will be used to increase the salaries of instructional aides and classroom support positions. Additionally, $600,000 will be used to increase the district's contribution to medical benefits, providing a base health insurance plan at no additional cost to enrolled employees, according to the district.

The starting teacher salary will be raised from $46,000 to $48,000 and all other staff will receive a raise of 3% of the midpoint salary.

The remaining $1.5 million will go toward new instructional positions directly supporting classrooms and to raising the starting rates for custodians and bus drivers.

"I'm proud that we are adopting a balanced budget that provides the biggest raise in more than a decade and support academic programs that promote student success and advance Learner Profile attainment," Superintendent Fred Brent said.

As the Texas Education Agency (TEA) continues to interpret House Bill 3, districts may see additional funding. The Georgetown ISD Board of Trustees has charged Superintendent Brent and his staff to put any additional funds received during the school year toward compensation for instructional positions.

In addition to increased education funding, House Bill 3 also offers $5 billion in tax relief to Texans. According to the district, Georgetown ISD's budget includes a tax rate of $1.339 per $100 valuation, down from the current rate of $1.409.

The Board of Trustees is expected to adopt the new tax rate in August.

