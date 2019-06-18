AUSTIN, Texas — The AISD board approved changes regarding teacher pay and student dress code at its meeting on Monday night.

Highlights of teacher pay changes:

7% pay raise for qualifying employees with more than five years of experience

6% pay raise for teachers, counselors and librarians with five or less years of experience

Stipend increases for bilingual and special education teachers

Superintendent Paul Cruz said the raises would help with recruiting for the upcoming school year. The raises will go into effect on July 1.

The board also discussed student dress code at Monday's meeting. The new policy will be gender-neutral and will not have specific requirements for boys or girls.

It will require students wear a top, bottoms and shoes, with undergarments covered up.

District leaders said they want to remove language they believe unfairly targets female students and specific cultures.

The new policy was created based on more than 3,000 survey responses.

