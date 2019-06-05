AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Peace Officers are holding a two-day memorial ceremony to honor those who died in the line of duty in 2018. Round Rock Police Officer Charles Whites, who died from his injuries after a driver hit him while he was directing traffic around a car accident, will be among those honored.
The ceremony takes place May 5-6 on the Texas Capitol grounds.
There was a candlelight vigil Sunday, May 5 at the Memorial Monument and Texas Senator John Whitmire delivered the keynote address.
On Monday, May 6, the ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. on the south steps of the Capitol building. Governor Greg Abbott is to present medals and resolutions to the surviving family members.
Officer Whites served with Round Rock PD for 19 years. He was the first officer killed in the line of duty in Round Rock for more than 70 years.
The fallen officers being honored are:
- David Sherrard, Richardson Police Department
- Rogelio Santander, Jr., Dallas Police Department
- Charles M. Whites, Jr., Round Rock Police Department
- Richard W. Hale, Texas Juvenile Justice Department- OIG
- Scott Ragsdale, United States Bureau of ATF
- Lonnie V. Burton, Wayland Baptist University Police Department
- Jarrod K. Friddle, Cumby Police Department
- Earl J. Givens, III, Dallas Police Department
- Garrett W. Hull, Fort Worth Police Department
- Mark A. Cox, Real County Sheriff’s Office
- Raymond Bradley Jimmerson, Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office
- Kristopher D. Youngberg, United States Dept. of Energy - NNS
- Loren Y. Vasquez, Waller County Sheriff’s Office
