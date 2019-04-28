ROUND ROCK, Texas — It's been one year since Round Rock Police Officer Charles Whites died from his injuries after a driver hit him while he was directing traffic around a car accident.

On Saturday, the department posted a video on Twitter honoring Whites' sacrifice and legacy.

"The chair is a cool memorial, it reminds people of the sacrifice he made and they see that every day when they come to briefing, and maybe it makes them kind of realize the sacrifice that somebody else made before them," said Detective Josh Chadney. "Officer Whites had a servant's heart, he would use his problem-solving skills, he would use his calm demeanor to handle a situation that was chaotic."

Officer Whites served with Round Rock PD for 19 years. He was the first officer killed in the line of duty in Round Rock for over 70 years.

