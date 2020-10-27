Can I be turned away at the polls for wearing a political mask?

We want to know what questions you have. Text them to 512-459-9442 and we'll do our best to answer them.

AUSTIN, Texas — Questions continue to come into our newsroom about voting and the election, so the KVUE Defenders are answering a few.

Question: "I was turned away for wearing a mask with Joe Biden on it. Are there really rules against that?"

Answer: There are, and it's actually against the law. You're not supposed to wear or display any campaign materials – including hats, T-shirts and facial coverings – expressing a preference for or against a candidate within 100 feet of the entrance of a polling location.

Question: "My gender is wrong on my registration card. Can I still vote? How do I change it?"

Answer: You can still vote. Remember: You don't have to have your voter registration card to vote, just one of the accepted forms of ID. But if there is a mistake on your voter registration certificate, you should contact your county voter registrar and make the correction as soon as possible.

Question: "I submitted an application to vote by mail but never got one so I went to vote in person. What should I do if I get one in the mail?"

Answer: If you've already voted and you receive a ballot in the mail, election officials request that you destroy it. You don't need to send it back.