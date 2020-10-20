Is there drive-thru or curbside voting in Austin?

We want to know what questions you have. Text them to 512-459-9442 and we'll do our best to answer them.

AUSTIN, Texas — Questions continue to come into our newsroom about voting and the election, so the KVUE Defenders are answering a few.

Question: Is there drive-thru or curbside voting anywhere in Austin?

Answer: If you or a loved one are elderly or disabled or otherwise physically unable to enter a polling place, you may ask that an election officer bring a voting unit to you at the entrance of the polling place or to a car at curbside.

You can vote curbside during early voting or on Election Day.

Voters who are planning to vote curbside are encouraged to contact the Travis County Clerk's Office upon their arrival at the polling location.

Question: I am registered to vote and I do have a valid ID, but my voter registration and the address on my ID are different. Am I still able to vote?

Answer: You can! The address on your ID or where you currently live does not have to match the address on your voter registration as long as you're in the same county.

But if you have moved to a new county and did not re-register in the new county by the Oct. 5 deadline, you may be eligible to vote a limited ballot during early voting.

Keep in mind, it's best to register with your new, current address by the registration deadline.