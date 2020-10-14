The KVUE Defenders are answering your questions ahead of Election Day.

AUSTIN, Texas — Questions continue to come into our newsroom about voting and the election, so the KVUE Defenders are answering a few.

Question: "When do early votes and mail-in ballots start getting counted?"

Answer: Mail-in ballots begin to be processed and counted, but not tabulated or reported, during the first Early Voting Ballot Board meeting the last week of October and at every one scheduled after that.

In-person voting results will start to be tabulated late in the afternoon on Election Day and begin to be released to the public just after 7 p.m.

Question: "Will voters be allowed to take either a paper copy of the ballot or an electronic copy on their cellphones with them into the voting booth?"

Answer: Phones are not allowed inside polling locations. Voters can, however, print a copy of their sample ballot and bring it with them to the polls. You can find your sample ballot here if you live in Travis County, here if you live in Williamson County and here if you live in Hays County.