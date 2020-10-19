When do you have to surrender a mail-in ballot if you're voting in person?

The KVUE Defenders are answering your questions ahead of Election Day.

AUSTIN, Texas — Questions continue to come into the newsroom about voting and the election, so the KVUE Defenders are answering a few.

Question: "I received a mail-in ballot but voted in person early. However, I forgot to bring my mail-in ballot with me. The poll person told me if I didn't request the ballot specifically and it was sent to me without a request, I do not have to surrender it. Is this true?"

Answer: You should only receive a mail-in ballot if you have requested one. The county must receive an application for a ballot by mail before it sends a ballot. However, if the voter has already voted provisionally in person, there is no need to return to the polling place to surrender the ballot.

Question: "My voter registration status is in suspense. I moved out of my previous county but didn't update my new address. Where should I go vote: my previous county location or my new county?"

Answer: "Suspense" means the registrar at your elections office isn't certain of your residential address. You can still vote if your voter registration is in suspense, but you have to complete a statement of residence when voting by mail or at the polls prior to voting. You can also complete a limited ballot application during early voting, but election officials say it's best to simply update your registration with your county's voter registrar.