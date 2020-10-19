When do you have to surrender a mail-in ballot if you're voting in person?

AUSTIN, Texas — Questions continue to come into the newsroom about voting and the election, so the KVUE Defenders are answering a few.
Question: "I received a mail-in ballot but voted in person early. However, I forgot to bring my mail-in ballot with me. The poll person told me if I didn't request the ballot specifically and it was sent to me without a request, I do not have to surrender it. Is this true?"
Answer: You should only receive a mail-in ballot if you have requested one. The county must receive an application for a ballot by mail before it sends a ballot. However, if the voter has already voted provisionally in person, there is no need to return to the polling place to surrender the ballot.
Question: "My voter registration status is in suspense. I moved out of my previous county but didn't update my new address. Where should I go vote: my previous county location or my new county?"
Answer: "Suspense" means the registrar at your elections office isn't certain of your residential address. You can still vote if your voter registration is in suspense, but you have to complete a statement of residence when voting by mail or at the polls prior to voting. You can also complete a limited ballot application during early voting, but election officials say it's best to simply update your registration with your county's voter registrar.
We want to know what questions you have. Text them to 512-459-9442 and we'll do our best to answer them.