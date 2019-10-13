AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting for this year's election cycle starts on Monday, Oct. 21 – and Travis County voters will have a much different way of casting their ballots this time.

The county is using new machines that cast votes electronically, but also leave a paper trail for verification. The machines are expected to give voters a better sense of safety, according to the county.

"In addition to the ballot card that they're gonna get as a paper trail, our system is also not connected to the Internet and that gets you a long way down the road in terms of being protected," Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir said. "The system is much, much, much more difficult to hack into if you don't have a pathway to get into it."

RELATED:

Secret recording between Texas House Speaker, political activist may be released, pending lawsuit

Nearly 94% of eligible voters in Travis County are registered to vote, county says

DeBeauvoir also had a piece of advice for voters.

"The thing that's most important for voters to do though is to take just that extra minute, verify that their ballot card is correct and then the most important thing is to put it in the ballot box," DeBeauvoir said. "Don't walk out with your ballot card – just like any paper ballot election, the ballot goes in the ballot box."

Voters have two chances to try out the new machines in Travis County ahead of the start of early voting. There will be an open house on Monday at 12 p.m. at St. Edward's University and another on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Disability Rights Texas.

Hays and Williamson counties are also using similar machines this election cycle.

Stay up on all the latest election news by visiting our Vote Texas section at KVUE.com/votetexas!

WATCH: Travis County registering voters for upcoming election

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Megan Thee Stallion apologizes to 'Austin hotties' for canceled ACL Fest set

Donald Glover says ACL Fest Weekend 2 was his 'last show' as Childish Gambino

Fort Worth police officer kills woman inside her own home, officials say

Every player on Oklahoma and Texas gets unsportsmanlike conduct penalty before kickoff

Dr. Phil examines new theories in Rodney Reed case