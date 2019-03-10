TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A Central Texas county is breaking records.

The Travis County Tax Office hit a historical number on Tuesday after registering more than 800,000 people to vote in total. That's nearly 94% of all eligible voters.

This is the highest number of voters to ever register in Travis County, which reportedly has a population of more than 1.2 million people so far in 2019.

“That is the highest number of registered voters ever in Travis County and means 93.5% of all eligible voters registered to vote,” said Bruce Elfant, the county voter registrar and tax assessor-collector. “I am so proud of our volunteer deputy registrars, the tax office staff and Travis County citizens for this achievement, but we’re not done yet.”

If you haven't registered to vote yet, no worries. You have a few more days to do so. Monday, Oct. 7, is the last day to register to vote for the Nov. 5 election where voters will decide on Texas constitutional amendments, city and county referendums and in some areas, candidates to boards.

RELATED: Voter registration soared in Travis County, delaying voter card delivery

How to register to vote in Texas:

First, double-check to make sure you haven't already registered to vote. To see your voter registration status, click here. If you're not registered to vote yet, pick up an application at your Voter Registar's Office. Oftentimes, the registrar's office will be the tax assessor-collector. In some counties, the county clerk and elections administrator provide registration forms. To find a county registration official near you, click here. Click here to download the online form. Once you fill it out, turn it into one of your county registrar's offices. All applicants should receive their voter registration certificate in the mail 30 days after applying. Double-check that your certificate has all of the correct information on it. If there are errors, immediately alert your local registrar.

If you want to check if you're registered, check with the Secretary of State Office. If you registered close to the deadline, your registration may not be showing online.

If you live in Travis County, you can also check VoteTravis.com to check your registration directly with the county.

Local polling locations can be found online.

WATCH: Travis County training volunteer voter registrar deputies

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin radio host Jeff Ward out at KLBJ after more than 20 years

'There's trash everywhere' | After an Austin woman finally evicted 3 overstayed guests, she's left to clean up their mess

Austin mother sues Omni Hotel for pregnancy discrimination