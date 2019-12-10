AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, rising star rapper Megan Thee Stallion was the second Austin City Limits Music Festival no-show after Lil Uzi Vert failed to appear for his set during Weekend 1.

The difference in this case was that there seemed to be no public announcement beforehand for Megan. In Lil Uzi Vert's case, he tweeted hours before the show and an act following, Jai Wolf, was prepared to fill the time.

And although Cardi B was about 30 minutes late to her set during Weekend 1, she made up for it with her performance.

According to our partners at Austin360, ACL Fest organizers said Megan "did not leave her hotel until after her scheduled time and didn't arrive on time to perform." However, Megan said early Sunday morning that she didn't arrive on time from her show in Oklahoma Friday night.

"I apologize to my Austin hotties for not performing my 1 p.m. set at ACL today," Megan tweeted just after midnight Sunday. "I did not make it in time from my show in another state the night before. I tried to still perform and they just told me my set was canceled. I will do a makeup show for my ATX hotties soon."

In response to a disappointed fan who said he's now "retired," Megan tweeted, "I just honestly just didn't make it exactly in time. I'm still a human, things happen. Sorry you retired," with a crying emoji.

The Houston-born rapper released her first single “Like a Stallion” in 2016, according to her official website.

RELATED:

Donald Glover says ACL Fest Weekend 2 was his 'last show' as Childish Gambino

Tardy be Cardi B: Thousands hold out for rapper's hot headlining set at ACL Fest 2019

Lil Uzi Vert cancels ACL Fest performance hours before show, and his fans aren't surprised

Many fans expressed their grief about the canceled set on Twitter Saturday, making remarks like “I was ready to shake my bag of bones,” “hot girl summer really is over” and quoting Tyra Banks, “We were rooting for you, we were all rooting for you.”

The rapper was set to perform from 1:15 to 2 p.m. Saturday. She was not scheduled to perform during Weekend 1 of the festival.

MORE ACL COVERAGE: