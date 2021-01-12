Greg Casar leads Eddie Rodriguez in District 35 primary, poll shows

The poll shows the Austin councilman leading the Texas representative by 25 points.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Councilman Greg Casar is leading Texas House Rep. Eddie Rodriguez in the campaign to represent Texas Congressional District 35.

The poll administered by Lake Research Partners shows Casar ahead of Rodriguez by 25 points. According to a release from Casar's campaign, the polling data shows him "in a strong position to win the Democratic nomination."

"We’re building a grassroots movement across our district, made up of people who are ready to fight for real progressive change," Casar said in part.

The data show Casar leading 42% to 17%. Casar is also in the lead among both men and women and among voters in each of the four counties in the congressional district. Among voters under 50, Casar leads Rodriguez by 31 points, and among voters 50 and over, Casar leads Rodriguez by 14 points.

Casar, serving his third term on the Austin City Council, officially filed to run for U.S. Congress in the new District 35 last week, on Dec. 1. He announced his campaign in early November after current District 35 representative, Congressman Lloyd Doggett, announced his run for the new District 37.

Rodriguez was first elected to the Texas Legislature in 2002 as the representative for District 51. Before his time in the Legislature, he worked as chief of staff to State Rep. Glen Maxey and served as executive director or the Travis County Democratic Party.

Casar and Rodriguez are just two of the candidates who have filed to run, according to the Federal Election Commission website. Additional candidates include James Sasinowski, Rebecca Viagran and Marilyn Jackson.