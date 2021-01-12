Greg Casar officially files to run for Congress

Casar first announced his run for Texas District 35 last month.

AUSTIN, Texas — Greg Casar officially filed to run for Texas Congressional District 35 on Dec. 1.

Casar, an Austin City Council member serving his third term, announced his campaign in early November after Congressman Lloyd Doggett said he would run for the new District 37.

"Working families deserve leadership that will truly fight and deliver for reproductive rights, Medicare for all, good jobs and a functional electric grid," Casar said in a tweet announcing his filing.

Other Democratic candidates vying for the seat include State Rep. Eddie Rodriguez (D-Austin), who currently serves as a Texas House member representing District 51, and James Sasinowski. The Republican ticket has Marilyn Jackson running for the seat, according to the Federal Election Commission website.

Applications for the primary elections are still being accepted through Dec. 13. The Republican and Democratic primaries are scheduled for March 1, 2022.

Casar previously said he would not accept contributions from corporate PACs and major donors and urged other Democratic candidates to do the same.

The councilmember already said he was beginning the process of stepping down from the council to run for the seat and the City of Austin announced it will hold a special election to fill the District 4 seat. So far, Austin attorney Jose "Chito" Vela has announced his candidacy for the council seat.

The special election for Austin's District 4 voters is set to take place on Tuesday, Jan. 25.