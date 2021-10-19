Austin to hold special election in January 2022 to fill Greg Casar's city council seat

Casar has launched a campaign to represent Texas' 35th congressional district.

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is holding a special election early next year in order to fill City Council Member Greg Casar's open seat.

Earlier this month, Casar announced that he is running for Texas' 35th congressional district. His imminent resignation from the Austin City Council will leave the District 4 seat open.

The special election is set to take place on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

State Rep. Eddie Rodriguez (D-Austin) has also filed paperwork to run for Texas Congressional District 35. On Oct. 19, Rodriguez told KVUE's partners at the Austin American-Statesman that he was "very seriously considering" running for the seat, one he believes should be represented by a Latino. He announced his campaign on Nov. 10.

Meanwhile, Austin attorney Jose "Chito" Vela has announced his candidacy for the 2022 special election, hoping to fill Casar's seat.

A better world is possible, if we fight for it. Organize for it.



That’s why I’m running for Congress. To stop the attacks on working Texans. To win Medicare For All, good jobs, affordable housing, & a strong democracy. Join our movement & chip in 👉🏽 https://t.co/9atA4DVwqJ #TX35 pic.twitter.com/Bz8KqOh5XI — Greg Casar (@GregCasar) November 4, 2021