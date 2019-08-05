AUSTIN, Texas — The above video originally aired on May 8.

The Texas Senate has given final approval to a bill creating the Save Historic Muny District and giving the district the authority to issue bonds and impose fees.

The bill, Senate Bill 2553 (SB 2553), was passed by Austin Senator Kirk Watson (D) on May 8.

Muny refers to the historic Lions Municipal Golf Course which was the first racially integrated golf course in the southern United States.

RELATED: Dedication marks Lions Municipal Golf Course's historic past

In recent years, the University of Texas Board of Regents has discussed options to develop the land.

SB 2553 now heads to Governor Greg Abbott's desk to be signed.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Man reportedly swept away by swift waters in Downtown Austin found dead in Lady Bird Lake



Flooding concerns return Thursday through Saturday

54,000% higher: Austin woman almost dies after pharmacy’s dosage mistake

Austin bartender wins 'best in Texas' competition