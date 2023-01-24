Texas lawmakers, advocates to hold press conference on legislative solutions to fight human trafficking

January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas lawmakers and advocates will come together Tuesday to voice concerns and offer legislative solutions to fight human trafficking.

At 10:30 a.m. at the Texas State Capitol, the nonprofit Children At Risk, dedicated co-sponsors, lawmakers and advocates will gather for the "Anti-human Trafficking Advocacy Day and Press Conference" to discuss efforts to prevent human trafficking, support survivors and penalize traffickers.

The press conference will be streamed live through the Texas House of Representatives livestream page.

The press conference comes four days after Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott joined the Governor's Commission for Women, the Texas Department of Transportation and the Texas Department of Public Safety at a human trafficking awareness training at the Capitol.

The event also comes one day after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced the arrests of 46 people in connection with a commercial sex sting across North Texas.