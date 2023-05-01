Former Dripping Springs ISD custodian charged with trafficking

The employee is accused of having multiple sexual encounters with a student.

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Dripping Springs ISD employee was accused of having multiple sexual encounters with a student enrolled in the district.

An arrest warrant has now been issued for Marisol Tudon Solis, 21, accused of continuous trafficking of persons, a first-degree felony.

According to the sheriff's office, the case is still being investigated and more charges could be pending.

At this time, investigators said they do not believe there to be more victims. However, anyone with more information, including those who may have been a victim, is asked to call 512-393-7896. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-324-TIPS, online at Tip Line P3tips.com, or on the Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.

Online records indicate Solis is not currently in Hays County custody.

Dripping Springs ISD released the following statement on Thursday:

Today, January 5, 2023, Dripping Springs ISD was notified by the Hays County Sheriff’s Office (HSCO) that a warrant was issued for the arrest of Marisol Tudon Solis, a former custodian. The felony charges follow a comprehensive investigation by law enforcement after HCSO received a report alleging that Solis engaged in unlawful sexual conduct with a former student.

Solis has not been on any DSISD campus since November 29, 2022 and was terminated from employment on December 16, 2022. The incident is believed to be isolated; however, the District and HSCO encourage persons who may have additional information related to this arrest to call the Sheriff’s Office. Because this is an ongoing investigation, the District is not available to provide further comment at this time.

Dripping Springs ISD remains committed to the safety and security of all students and takes prompt and immediate action to partner with law enforcement agencies to investigate and take action when it receives reports involving the safety of the children in the Dripping Springs community and all students across Texas.