AUSTIN, Minn. — Michael Bloomberg, Democratic presidential candidate, former New York City mayor and billionaire – is coming to Texas this weekend, and he's stopping in Austin.

He is kicking off a "National Day of Action" to motivate his staff and volunteers nationwide. That includes a bus tour and a visit to the Lone Star State on Saturday, Jan. 11. He is expected to begin his day in San Antonio before visiting Austin. He is then scheduled to end his day in Dallas.

Bloomberg's campaign said he plans to open campaign offices during his visit. So far, his campaign has not released additional details about his plans in Austin.

The candidate is skipping the Iowa caucuses and instead focusing his resources on Texas because his campaign said the state has so many Democratic delegates.



