AUSTIN, Texas — Merry Daye's family remembers her as a loving mother, a beloved daughter and a hard worker. Her nickname was "Cookie."

According to police, 45-year-old Daye was killed in a hit-and-run on Dec.16. The incident happened at around 2:30 that morning on Cameron Road near Clayton Lane and Interstate 35.

On Tuesday, police told KVUE that there is still no suspect in custody and that the investigation is still ongoing.

Police said the preliminary investigation showed that a silver 2014 Dodge Ram pickup was traveling southbound in the 6000 block of Cameron Road at approximately 2:26 a.m. on Dec. 16. Daye was in the designated southbound bike lane fixing her bike when she was hit by the truck. She was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center that morning, where she was pronounced dead.

That event has left Daye's family devastated and confused.

45-year-old Merry Daye.

Renatta Jones

"If he would've stopped and said, you know, 'Wow, I'm sorry I didn't see her …didn't know' – anything. We could've accepted that," said David Burnham, Daye's uncle. “To just hit her like a dog and just leave her and keep going – man, that’s just so hard for us to accept.”

Daye's sister, Renetta Jones, said she was very close to her.

"Everybody was just drawn to her. You just wanted to be around her," Jones said.

Daye's son, Mark Montes, said Daye had an infectious laugh.

"Her laugh is the most memorable thing for her," Montes said. "She was always out there helping other people."

Daye's mother, Merry Robertson, is completely devastated.

45-year-old Merry Daye.

Renatta Jones

"The only thing that I really understand is that … my daughter is gone and it shouldn't have been that way," Robertson said. “It makes no sense to me – to run over a human being and take off."

The family said Daye was a hard worker but was in and out of experiencing homelessness for years. Her family said she was always given a place to stay at Robertson's home in Kyle.

"She was loved. She could come here, she had a home," Jones said.

Montes said it's hard to talk about.

“She won’t be able to see me graduate college or my first child or me getting married. Any of that and it just – it's hard to deal with. There’s been a lot of sleepless nights," he said.

45-year-old Merry Daye.

Renatta Jones

Now, the family just wants the person responsible to come forward.

"Come forth man and turn yourself in. Just do the right thing," Burnham said.

"If anybody knows anything out there please, please tell us so we can talk to this person and ask, 'Why did you leave her?' That's all I want to know. 'Why did you leave her?'" Robertson said.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-6935. You can also submit tips by downloading Austin PD’s free mobile app on iPhone and Android.

WATCH: Driver sought after East Austin hit-and-run

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Iranian state media: Plane carrying 170 people crashes near Tehran

‘We’re not on the brink of World War III’ | Local Middle East expert weighs in on Iran missile attack

Iran fires back at US with missile attack at bases in Iraq