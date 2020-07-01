AUSTIN, Texas — Tuesday and Wednesday will continue the streak of dry weather but, as always, change is not too far away.

The second of two cold fronts this week will bring on a different weather pattern. As a strong cold front approaches on Thursday from the west, rain chances will become light and scattered. When the front crosses I-35 on Friday, widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will take shape.

As of now, the cold front looks to arrive Friday afternoon and will move across Central Texas through the early overnight hours. The front will then move across the Gulf States on Saturday, increasing the severe weather threat along Mississippi and Alabama.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted areas east of I-35 for the potential of severe weather. The highest potential for widespread severe weather is highlighted in red which includes northeast and East Texas.

Strong storms cannot be ruled out in the blue shaded areas, but will likely be less numerous. This area includes Austin, Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, and Waco.

Threats with this system include strong damaging winds and small hail. The environment in East Texas and Central Mississippi/Arkansas is capable of supporting tornado development late Friday into Saturday.

The heaviest rain is expected northeast of our area where the severe threat is highest. Central Texas will see less than half of an inch of rain.

With any strong system capable of producing strong storms, being prepared is the best practice to stay safe. Stay with the KVUE Storm team as details get fine-tuned for Friday.

