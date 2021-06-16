Gov. Greg Abbott announces that Texas border wall construction has officially begun

"Buiding the wall in Texas has officially begun," said Gov. Abbott.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott spoke about his plans for the Texas border wall in a press conference on Wednesday.

Abbott announced the state would build its own border wall last Thursday and approved a $1 billion allocation to boost resources for border security.

"Building the wall in Texas has officially begun," said Abbott.

According to Abbott, several counties across the Texas border requested that he release a disaster declaration due to the "tidal wave of illegal immigrants" crossing into Texas. He said these counties requested his help to control the flow of migrants coming from all across the globe and threatening the safety of those who call the border home.

"To the people who live in border regions, you have been begging for help. You've been demanding a response. You've pled with urgency to be protected, to be supported, to be heard, to have a response. I told you that Texas would step up and respond. Today we begin that response, " said Abbott.

In the press conference, Abbott said his main reason for constructing this wall is to protect not just Texas, but other states that are affected by the influx of crime and drugs coming across the Texas border. According to Abbott, during the first four months of 2021, the Department of Public Safety (DPS) has seized enough fentanyl to kill 21 million Americans at the border.

Abbott's plan to build the wall will begin with hiring a program manager to oversee the land acquisition, hiring contractors and the construction of the border wall. Abbott says the Texas Facilities Commission will oversee hiring this manager.

Abbott also signed a down payment of $250 million toward the construction of the wall. He said he is committed to adding even more resources to this project going forward.

There are many questions about how the State would go about building its own border wall. When it comes to who would pay for it, Abbott said in a podcast Tuesday that he will be asking for donations to help fund the wall.

Abbott said these funds will be managed by the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the governor's office. He promised that the public will have full transparency when it comes to seeing how these funds will be used.

Abbott also said he plans to locate the wall on a combination of state-owned land and private land volunteered by Texans.

During the press conference, Abbott signed a letter addressed to President Joe Biden, asking that he surrender all federal land that used to be owned by private citizens back to the original owners. Abbot says he plans to receive consent from these private owners to build the wall on their property.

The governor said that State agencies have already begun speaking to private landowners and putting up fences along the border.

Complications could also rise from activity along the southern border. A river marks the international boundary line in Texas in the Rio Grande Valley. Also, there are several parks, schools and even a pumphouse on the border as well.

There is also a “great diversity” of land ownership, from private property to urban areas, in Texas and border according to Director of the Center for the United States and Mexico at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy Tony Payan.

Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he is set to visit the border with Abbott on Wednesday, June 30.

During Wednesday's press conference, Abbott credited Trump for the border's security so far and said the border was "a lot more secure" under the Trump Administration.

Trump said in a press release that President Joe Biden’s administration has created the “single worst border crisis in U.S. history.” He also added that Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris not visiting the border or visiting with Border Patrol or Immigration and Customs Enforcement doesn’t help the “unmitigated disaster zone.”