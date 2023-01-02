Austin Mayor-elect Kirk Watson, 3 city council members to be sworn in Friday

The inauguration will be held at Austin City Hall starting at 6 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — By the end of this week, Austin will have a new mayor and three new city council members.

The Austin City Council will convene on Friday at 6 p.m. to hold an inauguration for Mayor-elect Kirk Watson, District 3 Councilmember José Velásquez, District 5 Councilmember Ryan Alter and District 9 Councilmember Zohaib "Zo" Qadri.

Re-elected councilmembers for Districts 1 and 8, Natasha Harper-Madison and Paige Ellis, will also take the Oath of Office.

In a Dec. 13 runoff election, Watson defeated his opponent, Celia Israel, to become Austin's mayor-elect. In the same runoff, Velásquez defeated Daniela Silva, Alter defeated Stephanie Bazan and Qadri defeated Linda Guerrero.

Austin mayoral terms last two years, and Austin City Council terms last four years. Mayors and councilmembers can serve a maximum of two terms.

Learn more about Watson, Velásquez, Alter and Qadri below.

Kirk Watson

Watson previously served as mayor of Austin from 1997 until 2001. In 2002, he ran for Texas attorney general and lost to Greg Abbott.

Watson spent 13 years in the Texas Senate, to which he was elected from 2007 to 2020, before he retired to become the first dean of the University of Houston’s Hobby School of Public Affairs. He announced he would make his return to politics and again run for mayor of Austin in February 2022.

Watson has said that his experience leading Austin for just over four years, in addition to his time in the Texas Legislature, proves that he is “successful in getting things done and creating transformational change.” His main priorities include the city’s rising cost of living, homelessness, systemic racism and transportation.

José Velásquez, District 3

Velásquez, a marketing strategist, was raised in East Austin and has served on the Greater Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and City of Austin Hispanic/Latino Quality of Life Commission, among other groups. He says he "will always fight to ensure that every voice is heard as we work together towards an affordable, accountable and equitable Austin for ALL."

In a late November 2022 Texas This Week interview, Velásquez said he believes affordability is the biggest issue impacting District 3 right now. He also said that it’s important that everyone who lives in District 3 feels represented by their councilmember.

Ryan Alter, District 5

Alter was raised in Austin and is a longtime Capitol staffer and attorney who has worked with state senators Kirk Watson, Sylvia Garcia and Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa. His primary issues include housing, homelessness, transportation and the environment.

In an early December 2022 Texas This Week interview, Alter said that his career in public service has given him the experience to show up on day one to get the council moving forward on the issues facing the city.

Zo Qadri, District 9

Qadri has worked in advocacy roles and on political campaigns in Austin, throughout Texas and across the country, including working on U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign in 2020. Qadri's primary issues include "abundant homes for an affordable Austin," "tackling the climate crisis" and "creating healthy, safe communities."

In a late November 2022 Texas This Week interview, Qadri said that the top issues for District 9 range from transit to public safety to the unhoused community in the district. However, he said the number one issue is a need for more affordable housing.