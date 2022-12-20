With provisional ballots counted, Kirk Watson wins Travis County by 30 votes

“Isn't it amazing how close an election?” Watson told KVUE’s Jenni Lee. “It just goes to show how every vote does count … Look, we're best as a city when we're all together … I respect what many of the voters were looking for in the message that my opponent had, and it's a message that I have had for a long, long time, and that is that we need to have a city that focuses on equity and inclusivity and diversity. But what I hope I will be able to do is recognize that we all have one thing absolutely in common, and that is that we love this city and we have that in common. I think we'll be fine and we'll be able to meet the challenges and come together as a city."