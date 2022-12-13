José Velásquez to represent Austin City Council District 3

Velásquez, a marketing strategist, defeated community organizer Daniela Silva in the runoff election for District 3, which covers Central-East and East Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — Voters in Austin City Council District 3 have chosen José Velásquez to represent them and replace current Councilmember Sabino “Pio” Renteria, who has reached his term limit.

In November, six candidates were vying for the seat in District 3, which covers Central-East and East Austin. None of the candidates received more than 50% of the vote, forcing a Dec. 13 runoff between Velásquez, a marketing strategist, and community organizer Daniela Silva.

Velásquez was raised in East Austin and has served on the Greater Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and City of Austin Hispanic/Latino Quality of Life Commission, among other groups. If elected, he says he "will always fight to ensure that every voice is heard as we work together towards an affordable, accountable and equitable Austin for ALL."

In a late November Texas This Week interview, Velásquez said he believes affordability is the biggest issue impacting District 3 right now.

“I was chatting with somebody the other day, and we were talking about how there are a lot of changes happening in Austin. But the majority of time in District 3 and along the Eastern Crescent, folks are victims of those changes and not necessarily participants in the change,” Velásquez told KVUE’s Ashley Goudeau. “And that's what I want to bring to council, is ensuring that every single part of District 3 is, are active participants and have the opportunity to take a leadership role and be part of the change in the district and in Austin.”

Velásquez also touched on the types of policies he would like to put in place to address those affordability issues.

"So, we drafted … an affordability plan. It's called 'Affordable Austin,' and it calls for expanded broadband access, checking our City rosters to see how much of our City staff came back to work in the offices when they continued, could have continued to remote work,” Velásquez said. “So, encouraging more remote work. Full, free pre-K to give parents a break from the cost of child care and help our kids get a jumpstart on their education. And then taking a holistic approach to our housing crisis and our housing needs in the district and in Austin."

Velásquez said it’s important that everyone who lives in District 3 feels represented by their councilmember.

“We need to ensure that everyone in the district – from East Austin to South Austin to Galindo back to Montopolis – that every part of the district is heard. I think the district needs to, needs a leader that can bring everybody together,” Velásquez said. “And I have a proven track record of doing that. And I'm always willing to work with anybody that is looking to create progress and ensure that Austin is a welcoming city for everybody."

Austin City Council terms last four years and members can serve a maximum of two terms. Velásquez will be sworn in on Jan. 6.