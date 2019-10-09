AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Council members Ann Kitchen and Kathie Tovo have proposed amendments to the city’s camping, sit and lie ordinances that would ban homeless camping in West Campus and a large portion of downtown.

In a post to the City of Austin Council Message Board on Tuesday, the council members said the proposed resolution came after conversations since the vote in June that eased homeless camping laws in Austin.

“The linked resolution and ordinance reflects those conversations with our colleagues Mayor [Steve] Adler and council member [Greg] Casar and, in some cases, even includes elements and actual language they brought forward,” Kitchen and Tovo said. “While the four of us agreed on many – perhaps even most – provisions, we are not in complete alignment about each one and have agreed to bring forward separate proposals for our full council to consider at the special called meeting.”

The proposal would ban camping downtown on Congress Avenue, Red River Street, Second Street, Sixth Street and Fifth Street west of Guadalupe Street, as well as in West Campus on Rio Grande Avenue, San Antonio Avenue, San Gabriel Street, Nueces Street, Guadalupe Street and West 24th Street in the area between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 29th Street.

In Central East Austin, the ban would affect East 11th Street, East 12th Street and Manor Road.

The ordinance would also ban camping “on the sloped area under a highway and at the top of a retaining wall under or alongside a highway overpass.” It says underpasses with large flat areas are generally safe and not subject to the ban.

Adler and Casar will make their proposed amendments later on Tuesday.

