Williamson County officials reporting jury scam calls

The scammer claims the victim didn't report for jury duty and will be arrested unless they pay a certain sum of money.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Some residents of Williamson County and surrounding areas have recently received jury scam calls, the county's District Clerk's Office reported.

The scammer, claiming to be a county official or member of law enforcement, has been telling victims over the phone that they failed to report for jury duty and may now be arrested. The victims are then told to pay a certain sum of money to avoid arrest and report to District Clerk Lisa David at the Justice Center to remove the warrants.

In a statement from Williamson County, David said such measures are not used when someone fails to report for jury duty. She also has not asked for any such calls to be made in her name.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone wishing to file a report on a scam call contact them at 512-943-1300.